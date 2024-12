PLYMOUTH COUNTY CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE DRIVER WHO DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE CRASH NEAR BRUNSVILLE ON NOVEMBER 20TH.

THE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS 79-YEAR-OLD DAVID RAYMOND RUDEN OF ORANGE CITY DIED IN THE PICKUP TRUCK CRASH IN THE AREA OF 160TH ST AND IMPALA AVENUE.

THE CRASH INVESTIGATION SHOWED THAT THE PICK-UP TRUCK LEFT THE ROAD AND TRAVELED FOR SOME DISTANCE IN THE DITCH BEFORE GETTING STUCK ON THE ROADWAY EMBANKMENT.

THE VEHICLE THEN STARTED ON FIRE AND FOR UNKNOWN REASONS THE DRIVER DID NOT ESCAPE.

RUDEN WAS THE ONLY OCCUPANT OF THE VEHICLE.