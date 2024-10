SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE IS UNDERWAY

THE ANNUAL SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE CAMPAIGN IS UNDERWAY TODAY.

KATIE ROBERTS OF THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION SAYS THE ONLINE, 24-HOUR DAY OF GIVING WILL BENEFIT MANY NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS IN THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY:

BIG GIVE1 OC……..WONDERFUL NONPROFITS. :14

ROBERTS SAYS YOU MAY DONATE TO ANY OF THOSE CHARITABLE ORGANIZATIONS, AND MANY HAVE SECURED MATCHING GIFTS TO DOUBLE THE IMPACT OF YOUR CONTRIBUTION:

BIG GIVE2 OC…….FLOOD RELIEF PROJECTS. :17

THE ONLINE GIVING ALLOWS INDIVIDUALS TO MAKE A DONATION AT A MINIMUM OF $10 DOLLARS AT SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE DOT ORG.

SINCE ITS INCEPTION, THE BIG GIVE HAS RAISED OVER $930,000 FOR LOCAL NONPROFITS.

KSCJ WILL BROADCAST FROM THE HAMILTON HY-VEE TODAY TO SHOWCASE THE EFFORT.