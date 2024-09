IOWA SUPREME COURT RULES AGAINST LIBERTARIANS

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT HAS UPHELD A LOWER COURT RULING THAT THREE LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATES FOR CONGRESS IN THE STATE DID NOT FOLLOW PROPER PROCEDURES IN SEEKING POLITICAL OFFICE.

A STATE PANEL PREVIOUSLY RULED THAT THE LIBERTARIAN PARTY VIOLATED STATE LAW BY HOLDING CAUCUSES AND COUNTY CONVENTIONS ON THE SAME DAY.

FIRST DISTRICT CANDIDATE NICHOLAS GLUBA, THIRD DISTRICT CANDIDATE MARCO BATTAGLIA AND FOURTH DISTRICT CANDIDATE CHARLES ALDRICH OF CLARION APPEALED THAT DECISION.

THE SUPREME COURT RULED VTHAT IOWA LAW SPECIFICALLY REQUIRES THAT THE COUNTY CONVENTION DELEGATES ELECTED AT PRECINCT CAUCUSES ASSUME THEIR DUTIES AS DELEGATES NO EARLIER THAN THE NEXT DAY, AND THAT THIS SHORT TIME DELAY IMPOSES A MODEST BURDEN BY REQUIRING TRULY SEPARATE PRECINCT CAUCUSES AND COUNTY CONVENTIONS.

THAT THE TWO-DAY REQUIREMENT WOULD HAVE BEEN TOO BURDENSOME FOR THE LIBERTARIAN PARTY TO MEET JUST WASN’T MET HERE.

THE LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATES FOR THE THREE IOWA CONGRESSIONAL SEATS SAY THEY WILL RUN WRITE-IN CAMPAIGNS.