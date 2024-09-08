Explorers Season Comes To A Close In Fargo

The Sioux City Explorers 2024 playoff run came to an end Saturday in Fargo with a 6-5 loss at Newman Outdoor Field to the RedHawks.

John Sheaks got the starting nod for Sioux City, and with one out, got into trouble in the first inning giving up 4 runs.

Sioux City came back on starter Nile Ball in the top of the second. Scott Ota singled to start the inning, and with one out, Daniel Perez singled with Ota moving on the pitch, putting runners at the corners.

A wild pitch moved Perez to second with Ozzie Martinez batting, but Ball would strikeout Martinez for the second out of the inning. Nick Shumpert then hit a ball to deep third that Hallquist airmailed over the head of first baseman Chiu to score two runs. Jake Ortega then singled to drive in Shumpert to cut the lead to 4-3.

Fargo would grab another run in the bottom of the second off reliever Jeremey Goins for a 5-3 lead.

Sioux City would head to the seventh trailing 6-3, but made one last rally to cut the lead to one.

Martinez would lead off with a single and Shumpert would work a walk with a wild pitch moving runners over.

The RedHawks turned to lefty Parker Harm got Ortega to ground out to third, holding the runners, but surrendered an infield single to pinch hitter Zac Vooletich to score Martinez, making it 6-4.

Daniel Montano then drove in another run on a fielder’s choice to first to pull the X’s to within one run.

Harm was able to get John Nogowski to ground out to third to end the threat and keep the advantage at one.

Fargo closer Alex DuBord would get the first two outs in the 9th before a two-out walk to Jake Ortega.

D’Shawn Knowles then ran for Ortega at first base. Vooletich worked the count full, but Harm struck out Vooletich to send the RedHawks on to face Winnipeg with a 6-5 final score.