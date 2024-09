ERNST RETURNS FROM MIDDLE EAST CONGRESSIONAL TRIP

ON HER FOURTH TRIP TO STAND WITH ISRAEL SINCE THE ATTACKS LAST OCTOBER 7TH, U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA RETURNED TO THE MIDDLE EAST LAST WEEK WITH A DELEGATION OF U.S. REPRESENTATIVES INCLUDING MARIANNETTE MILLER-MEEKS OF IOWA.

ERNST IS CO-CHAIR OF THE ABRAHAM ACCORDS CAUCUS AND IS WORKING TO HELP MOVE A DEAL FORWARD THAT ENSURES THE SURVIVAL OF ISRAEL, BRINGS AMERICAN HOSTAGES HOME, AND PREVENTS HAMAS’ ABILITY TO RECONSTITUTE IN THE REGION.

AFTER THE RECENT MURDER OF HERSH GOLDBERG-POLIN AT THE HANDS OF IRAN-BACKED HAMAS, ERNST SAYS THERE IS EVEN GREATER URGENCY TO BRING HOME AMERICANS STILL HELD BY HAMAS.

BESIDES ISRAEL, ERNST AND THE DELEGATION HAD STOPS IN JORDAN, SAUDI ARABIA, EGYPT AND VISITED WITH IOWA AIRMEN AT AN AIRBASE AT QATAR.