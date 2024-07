VERMILLION DEALS WITH WASTEWATER ISSUES

THE CITY OF VERMILLION IN SOUTH DAKOTA CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH A WASTEWATER CRISIS AND THE MAYOR IS ASKING FOR RESIDENTS TO HELP OUT.

THE RECENT FLOODING DESTROYED THREE PIPES THAT CARRY WASTEWATER TO TREATMENT PLANTS AND THAT MEANS WATER THAT’S BEING USED TO FLUSH TOILETS, BATHE OR DO LAUNDRY IS GOING INTO THE VERMILLION RIVER.

MAYOR JON COLE IS ASKING RESIDENTS TO LIMIT THEIR WASTEWATER USAGE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE AND STAY OUT OF THE RIVER.

COLE SAYS THE TAP WATER IS SAFE TO DRINK.

THE TIMELINE OF GETTING THE PIPES REPAIRED IS UNKNOWN.