RECOVERY FUND RECEIVES MAJOR DONATION

THE FIRST MAJOR DONATION HAS BEEN MADE TO THE SIOUXLAND RECOVERY FUND TO HELP AID IN RECOVERY EFFORTS FOR THOSE IMPACTED BY RECENT FLOODING.

AG PROCESSING INC A COOPERATIVE (AGP) DONATED $50,000 TO THE FUND.

THE FUND WILL BE USED TO SUPPORT ORGANIZATIONS AND NON-PROFIT AGENCIES THAT ARE PROVIDING DIRECT ASSISTANCE OR AID TO PEOPLE IMPACTED BY THE FLOODING.

AGP IS A LEADING AGRIBUSINESS WITH PRIMARY OPERATIONS AS A SOYBEAN PROCESSOR/ AND REFINER.

DONATIONS TO THE SIOUXLAND RECOVERY FUND MAY BE MADE ONLINE AT WWW.SIOUXLANDRECOVERYFUND.COM, DELIVERED TO ANY SECURITY NATIONAL BANK LOCATION, OR MAILED TO THE SIOUXLAND RECOVERY FUND C/O UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND AT 701 STEUBEN STREET IN SIOUX CITY.

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND IS THE FISCAL AGENT FOR THE FUND.