IOWA UTILITIES BOARD APPROVES SUMMIT CARBON PIPELINE

THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED THE PROPOSED ROUTE FOR THE SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS PIPELINE, BUT THE COMPANY MUST MEET OTHER REQUIREMENTS BEFORE CONSTRUCTION MAY BEGIN.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

IUB SUMMIT OC…SOQ. :55

THE SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS PIPELINE ROUTE RUNS 688 MILES, THROUGH 29 IOWA COUNTIES.

ACCORDING TO A NEWS RELEASE FROM THE COMPANY, 75 PERCENT OF LANDOWNERS ALONG THE ROUTE HAVE SIGNED VOLUNTARY EASEMENTS AND THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD DECISION IS A SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE FOR THE PROJECT.

RADIO IOWA

FILE PHOTO