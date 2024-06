SUSPECT ARRESTED IN RIVERSIDE STABBING

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO A STABBING IN RIVERSIDE WEDNESDAY MORNING. OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO THE BENNETT’S ANNEX ON MILITARY ROAD AT 4:47 A.M.

POLICE SERGEANT TOM GILL SAYS THE CALL FIRST CAME IN AS A POSSIBLE SHOOTING WITH A VICTIM OUTSIDE ON THE GROUND:

STABBING1 OC……BY AMBULANCE. :20

SGT. GILL SAYS OFFICERS HAD NOT BEEN ABLE TO TALK TO THE VICTIM AS OF EARLY AFTERNOON BECAUSE OF HIS SERIOUS INJURY:

STABBING2 OC………AT THIS TIME. :09

A SUSPECT, 29-YEAR-OLD EZRA ROBBINS, IS IN CUSTODY:

STABBING3 OC……VICTIM BEING STABBED. :28

ROBBINS IS CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY AND IS BEING HELD ON $10,000 BOND.

THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE STABBING IS CONTINUING.