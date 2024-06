UNITYPOINT HEALTH NAMES NEW C-M-O

UNITYPOINT HEALTH OF SIOUX CITY HAS ANNOUNCED THE APPOINTMENT OF A NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER.

DR.JOHN JONES JOINS THE LEADERSHIP TEAM AT UNITYPOINT WITH MORE THAN 20 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE AND IS BOARD CERTIFIED IN BOTH PEDIATRIC AND ADULT EMERGENCY MEDICINE.

DR. JONES COMES TO SIOUX CITY FROM INOVA FAIR OAKS HOSPITAL. IN FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA.

HE COMPLETED AN INTERNAL MEDICINE INTERNSHIP AND RESIDENCY IN EMERGENCY MEDICINE AT GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

JONES IS RETURNING TO THE MIDWEST AS HE GREW UP ON A FARM JUST OUTSIDE OF SEWARD, NEBRASKA AND HAS FAMILY IN THE LEMARS AREA.

HE AND HIS WIFE ARE PARENTS TO TWO SETS OF TWINS.