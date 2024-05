FIRE & EXPLOSION CLAIM THREE LIVES IN NORTH SIOUX CITY

THREE PEOPLE HAVE DIED FOLLOWING A FIRE AT A HOME IN NORTH SIOUX CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA SATURDAY MORNING.

FIRE OFFICIALS THERE SAY THE CALL CAME IN SHORTLY AFTER 7 A.M. AND RESPONDING UNITS FOUND THE RESIDENCE TO BE FULLY ENGULFED WITH FIRE WHEN THEY ARRIVED.

AROUND 9 A.M., FIREFIGHTERS FOUND THREE DECEASED INDIVIDUALS INSIDE THE RESIDENCE.

THE VICTIMS NAMES HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED PENDING NOTIFICATION OF FAMILY MEMBERS.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON, A SOUTH DAKOTA FIRE MARSHAL INVESTIGATOR ARRIVED ON THE SCENE, AND RULED THAT THE FIRE WAS CAUSED BY A PROPANE EXPLOSION.

NORTH SIOUX CITY RESPONDERS WERE ASSISTED BY SERGEANT BLUFF FIRE AND UNION COUNTY SHERIFF’S AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL