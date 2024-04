WOODBURY COUNTY PARKS TO OPEN MAY 1ST

CAMPGROUNDS, CABINS, SHELTERS AND RESTROOMS AT WOODBURY COUNTY’S PARKS WILL OPEN FOR PUBLIC USE ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 1ST.

THAT INCLUDES BROWN’S LAKE-BIGELOW PARK AND SNYDER BEND PARK NEAR SALIX, SOUTHWOOD CONSERVATION AREA AND FOWLER FOREST PRESERVE NEAR SMITHLAND, AND BELLAMY CAMPGROUND AT LITTLE SIOUX PARK NEAR CORRECTIONVILLE.

THE RIVERSIDE CAMPGROUND AT LITTLE SIOUX PARK, WHICH IS BEING UPGRADED WITH SEWER HOOKUPS AT EACH SITE, IS EXPECTED TO OPEN ON MAY 15TH.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY CONSERVATION DEPARTMENT WILL HOLD A “CAMPING KICKOFF WEEKEND” EVENT MAY 3RD-5TH AT BROWN’S LAKE-BIGELOW PARK, LITTLE SIOUX PARK, SNYDER BEND PARK, AND SOUTHWOOD CONSERVATION AREA.

CAMPERS, ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED BASIS, WILL REGISTER AND PAY FEES FOR EACH NIGHT OF CAMPING AND RECEIVE PROMOTIONAL ITEMS, INCLUDING A COUPON FOR ONE NIGHT OF FREE CAMPING TO BE USED LATER DURING THE 2024 SEASON AT ANY OF THE COUNTY’S FOUR CAMPGROUNDS.

CABIN RENTALS AT LITTLE SIOUX, SOUTHWOOD AND SNYDER BEND PARK ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PROMOTION.