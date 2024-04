IOWA STATE FAIR PREP IS ALREADY UNDERWAY

IOWA STATE FAIR C-E-O, JEREMY PARSONS IS BUSY PREPARING FOR HIS SECOND EVENT AFTER TAKING OVER THE TOP FAIR JOB LAST YEAR.

PARSONS SAYS THEY HAVE BEEN PLANNING AND WORKING THROUGH THE WINTER TO PREPARE FOR THE AUGUST EVENT.

PARSONS SAYS YOU’LL NOTICE THINGS ACROSS THE FAIRGROUNDS.

PARSONS IS THE FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE CLAY COUNTY FAIR IN SPENCER.

THIS YEAR’S IOWA STATE FAIR RUNS FROM AUGUST 8TH THROUGH THE 18TH.