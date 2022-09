CUSTOMERS AT THE WELLS ICE CREAM PARLOR AND VISITORS CENTER IN LE MARS RECEIVED A SURPRISE TO GO ALONG WITH THEIR ICE CREAM THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

THEY WERE SERVED THEIR CONES BY CREW MEMBERS OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY.

THE SAILORS STOPPED IN LE MARS BEFORE ATTENDING THE ANNUAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE DINNER AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

From left to right: FCCS Matt Morford, GM2 Kyle Wawrzenski, GMC James D Borchert II