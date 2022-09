POMPEO KEYNOTES 36TH CHAMBER DINNER

THE ONLY PERSON IN U.S. HISTORY TO SERVE AS SECRETARY OF STATE AND HEAD THE C.I.A. WAS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER AT THE 36TH ANNUAL SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE DINNER THURSDAY NIGHT.

FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE AND CIA DIRECTOR MIKE POMPEO GAVE HIS VIEWS ABOUT HOW AMERICA’S STANDS IN THE WORLD AND THREATS FROM RUSSIA, IRAN AND CHINA.

POMPEO IS FROM KANSAS AND GRADUATED AT THE TOP OF HIS CLASS AT WEST POINT, EARNED HIS LAW DEGREE AT HARVARD, AND WAS ELECTED TO CONGRESS, SERVING FROM 2011-17

ANOTHER HIGHLIGHT OF THE DINNER WAS THE NAMING OF JIM JENSEN, THE C-R-O OF GREAT WEST CASUALTY, AS THE W. EDWARDS DEMING BUSINESS LEADERSHIP AND ENTREPRENEURIAL EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNER.

KRISTIE VERMULM MCMANAMY WAS INTRODUCED AS THE NEW CHAIR OF THE CHAMBER BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE NEXT YEAR.

KIM WILSON WAS NAMED THE CHAMBER AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR FOR HER SERVICE AS A MEMBER OF THE “GREEN COATS”.

THE SAILORS OF THE YEAR FROM THE BLUE AND GOLD CREWS OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY WERE ALSO ANNOUNCED.

