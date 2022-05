UNITED WAY TAKES A NEW FUNDING APPROACH FOR LOCAL PROGRAMS

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND HAS ANNOUNCED A NEW APPROACH TO FUNDING PROGRAMS.

OFFICIALS SAY THE REVISED COMMUNITY IMPACT MODEL PROVIDES FLEXIBILITY TO RESPOND TO THE CHANGING NEEDS OF SIOUXLAND.

THE ORGANIZATION WILL MOVE FROM A FUNDED PARTNER GRANT PROGRAM TO AN OPEN GRANT MODEL.

RIGHT NOW, 31 LOCAL PROGRAMS ARE INVITED TO APPLY FOR FUNDING THROUGH THE COMMUNITY IMPACT PROCESS.

STARTING LATER THIS YEAR, ANY SIOUXLAND NONPROFIT WHO CAN HELP SOLVE COMMUNITY ISSUES MAY APPLY FOR UNITED WAY SUPPORT.

A PRIMARY GOAL IN THIS CHANGE IS ENSURING THAT CURRENTLY FUNDED PROGRAMS HAVE AMPLE TIME TO PLAN AHEAD AND ADJUST.

UNITED WAY MET WITH THE CURRENTLY FUNDED AGENCIES EARLIER THURSDAY TO OUTLINE THE CHANGE AND TIMELINE.

IMPLEMENTATION WILL BEGIN LATER THIS YEAR WITH A REVIEW OF COMMUNITY DATA, FOLLOWED BY A COMMUNITY WIDE GOAL SETTING PROCESS INVOLVING COMMUNITY LEADERS.

A LETTER OF INTENT WILL BE RELEASED IN EARLY 2024 AND THE FIRST ROUND OF GRANTS WILL BE DISTRIBUTED STARTING JULY 1, 2025.