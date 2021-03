ARREST MADE IN 1982 DEATH OF FORMER SIOUX CITY WOMAN

AN ARREST HAS BEEN MADE IN THE DEATH OF A SIOUX CITY WOMAN WHO WAS FOUND SHOT TO DEATH IN COLORADO IN 1982.

ANNETTE SCHNEE WAS 21 YEARS OLD WHEN HER BODY WAS FOUND IN PARK COUNTY, COLORADO IN JULY OF 1982.

SHE WAS LAST SEEN HITCHHIKING WITH 29-YEAR-OLD BARBARA JO OBERHOLTZER NEAR BRECKENRIDGE ON JANUARY 6TH OF 1982.

OBERHOLTZER’S BODY WAS FOUND ON THE SUMMIT OF HOOSIER PASS IN COLORADO THE DAY AFTER SHE DISAPPEARED.

SHE WAS ALSO SHOT.

PARK COUNTY SHERIFF TOM MCGRAW SAYS 70-YEAR-OLD ALAN LEE PHILLIPS OF DUMONT, COLORADO HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS EACH OF FIRST DEGREE HOMICIDE, KIDNAPPING AND ASSAULT IN THE CASE.

HE WAS 30 YEARS OLD AT THE TIME OF THE ALLEGED CRIMES.

SCHNEE GRADUATED FROM SIOUX CITY EAST HIGH SCHOOL IN 1978.

SHERIFF MCGRAW SAYS NEARLY 40 YEARS HAVE PASSED SINCE THESE MURDERS TOOK PLACE, AND THE ARREST IS THE CULMINATION OF TECHNOLOGY, EXTRAORDINARY POLICE WORK, AND AN UNWAVERING COMMITMENT TO JUSTICE FOR THE VICTIMS AND THEIR FAMILIES.