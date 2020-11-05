RICKETTS NOT SAYING MUCH REGARDING START UP OF CASINO GAMING IN NEBRASKA

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts didn’t say much about how casino gaming will be implemented at the state’s horse tracks when asked on Thursday.

The three initiatives passed Tuesday with 65 per cent or more of the vote.

The governor opposed the measures and he gave a terse response when a reporter submitted a question to him about the issue at his news conference:

Ricketts says he is not aware of any new legal challenge being considered against the ballot initiatives.