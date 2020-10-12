BRANSTAD RETURNS TO THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL IN IOWA

Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is back on the Iowa campaign trail after resigning as U.S. Ambassador to China and returning home.

He and his wife, Chris, returned to Iowa last Monday after serving over three years as ambassador:

OC….TOO COLD :11

Branstad’s first campaign event was a rally with Joni Ernst in Carroll on Saturday.

OC….THE TEAM :07

Branstad touted President Trump’s trade pact with China.

OC….REAL DIFFERENCE :12

The so-called “phase one” trade with was signed in January and, so far this year, China’s ag commodity purchases are about half of what China promised.

Branstad is expected to appear with President Donald Trump Wednesday at a rally in Des Moines.

The rally will be at the Iowa National Guard facility at the Des Moines International airport at 6:00 p-m.