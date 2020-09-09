MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE OPENS TEST IOWA SITE ON CAMPUS

Morningside College has launched a Test Iowa site on campus to provide COVID-19 testing exclusively for undergraduate students, faculty, and staff at the college.

The testing site is located in the Alumni House, which is currently unoccupied.

It will be open Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise posted on the Morningside COVID-19 page.

Morningside is partnering with on-campus students and other local health care professionals to provide staffing for the site.

All active Morningside College undergraduate students, faculty, and staff can be tested at no charge, regardless of whether they are currently symptomatic or have been exposed to COVID-19.