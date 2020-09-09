LAMB THEATER ANNOUNCES 41ST SEASON

LAMB Theater will open its 41st Season on September 18th.

The production of John Patrick Shanley’s Outside Mullingar will be the first production performed.

The show was originally slated for March during the previous season before the shutdown.

LAMB Theatre will offer two options for the new season where patrons may either come to the theatre to watch each show live or watch a streaming performance over the internet in their home.

Season Memberships are available for either option.

Those attending a live show at the Market Street theater will be required to wear a mask when inside the building with social distancing in the hallways as well as seating.

Seating will be limited to approximately 1/3 of normal capacity and there will be no bar or concession service.