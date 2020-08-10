NEBRASKA COLLEGES HOPE TO HAVE MOST STUDENTS IN CLASS

Nebraska’s State College System is looking to resume classes with many of their students in the classroom.

Dr. Paul Turman, Chancellor of the system that includes Wayne State, Chadron State and Peru State, says the planning has been underway since June:

The chancellor says there will be protocols in place for students to follow:

Turman says they’ve asked all faculty to take attendance to make connections to ensure the health of students who’ve been absent.

He says they are not going to penalize students for missing class.

They want them to know they can isolate and avoid social interaction if they have symptoms.