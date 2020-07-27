WATTERS SAYS IT’S TIME FOR CHANGES IN AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT

Sioux City councilman Alex Watters says it’s time to revisit parts of the Americans with Disabilities Act that exempt certain structures from accessibility requirements.

Watters says he never anticipated becoming an advocate for disabled people.

Watters returned to and graduated from Morningside College where he says school administrators worked with him to reschedule classes in historic structures on the campus that were not accessible to his wheelchair.

Watters says others in his situation aren’t as lucky.

The Americans with Disabilities Act did not address access issues in commercial air travel, but a separate law forbids discrimination on passenger jets.

Watters says there is a business opportunity for airlines that do more to expand accessibility.

Watters says he has to be carried onto planes and that’s risky for him and the people who are carrying him.

Watters made his comments during an Iowa P-B-S Special marking the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Radio Iowa contributed

