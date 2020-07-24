MINIVAN SMASHES INTO I-80 WEIGH STATION IN NEBRASKA

One person was injured when a minivan crashed through the wall of a weigh station on Interstate 80 in Nebraska Thursday evening.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the vehicle smashed through the wall of the I-80 westbound weigh station near Waverly around 6:35pm, which is an office and work area for troopers in the Carrier Enforcement Division.

The weigh station was closed at the time of the crash and there was no personnel inside.

The sole occupant of the minivan was transported to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The building sustained significant damage from that crash.

The patrol is working to determine the cause of the crash.

Photos by Nebraska State Patrol