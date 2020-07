REMEMBERING THE LIFE OF IRVING JENSEN JR.

FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE MOURNING THE LOSS OF ONE OF SIOUX CITY’S MOST PROMINENT BUSINESS LEADERS.

IRVING JENSEN JUNIOR PASSED AWAY AT HIS HOME WEDNESDAY NIGHT AT THE AGE OF 88.

JENSEN HEADED HIS FAMILY’S ROAD CONSTRUCTION BUSINESS THAT WAS STARTED BY HIS GRANDFATHER, AND CONTRIBUTED TO A NUMBER OF SIOUXLAND PROJECTS AND CAUSES THROUGHOUT HIS LIFE.

SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN SAYS JENSEN CARED DEEPLY FOR BOTH HIS FAMILY AND THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY:

SIOUX CITY MUSEUM DIRECTOR STEVE HANSEN SAYS JENSEN WAS ALSO INSTRUMENTAL IN HIS CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE PUBLIC MUSEUM IN ITS DEVELOPMENT OF ITS NEW HOME AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS:

MCGOWAN SAYS JENSEN WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED FOR HIS LEADERSHIP, CITIZENSHIP AND HIS PHILANTHROPY.

JENSEN WAS HONORED NUMEROUS TIMES THROUGHOUT HIS LIFE, INCLUDING RECEIVING THE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S DEMING ENTREPRENEUR AWARD IN 2004.

THE JENSEN BRIDGE OVER THE FLOYD RIVER ON OUTER BELT DRIVE IS NAMED IN HIS HONOR.

Photos courtesy George Lindblade & Dave Bernstein