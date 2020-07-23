MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AT USD & SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES

Masks will be required indoors at all South Dakota public universities including the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.

The South Dakota Board of Regents announced the policy Wednesday.

The board also announced four levels of response to the COVID-19 pandemic on campuses.

The fall semester will begin August 19th at USD at Level Three, which requires face coverings in all public indoor spaces.

That will be reviewed 30 days after the start of the fall term.

Face coverings may include a mask, bandana, shield or any other covering that covers the mouth and nose.

Level 4, if implemented, would require face coverings in all public indoor and outdoor areas of campus.