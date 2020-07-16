IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST STEM CELL COMPANIES

Iowa’s attorney general filed has filed suit in Polk County District Court against a Nebraska-based stem cell therapy center.

Tom Miller accuses Regenerative Medicine and Anti-Aging Institutes of Omaha of making deceptive, misleading claims that targeted older Iowans.

The suit alleges the company’s salespeople used high-pressure tactics to persuade possibly hundreds of Iowans to buy unproven, expensive procedures that aren’t covered by health insurance.

Miller says the marketing campaigns were highly aggressive:

Those events were held across the state between April, 2018 and September of 2019.

Nebraska’s attorney general is also filing a simultaneous lawsuit in that state, accusing the company of fraud.

