SCHOOL FREE LUNCH PROGRAM TRANSITIONS ON JUNE 3RD

The Sioux City School District will transition its COVID-19 Relief Meal Program to the annual Summer Meal Program on June 3rd.
Food Service Supervisor Rich Luze says meals will continue to be served seamlessly:
Children ages 1-18 can pick up a free breakfast and lunch sack during the specified meal distribution times.
Luze says there has been a great response to the program so far:
Meals will be served at 26 sites and there is one site change from the COVID-19 Relief Program to the Summer Meal Program:
West Middle’s mealtime will now be 12:35-1:15. All other sites remain the same.
The summer meal program will be served on weekdays through August 14th.