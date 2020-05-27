SCHOOL FREE LUNCH PROGRAM TRANSITIONS ON JUNE 3RD

The Sioux City School District will transition its COVID-19 Relief Meal Program to the annual Summer Meal Program on June 3rd.

Food Service Supervisor Rich Luze says meals will continue to be served seamlessly:

OC…….titles per se. :12

Children ages 1-18 can pick up a free breakfast and lunch sack during the specified meal distribution times.

Luze says there has been a great response to the program so far:

OC………which is good. :13

Meals will be served at 26 sites and there is one site change from the COVID-19 Relief Program to the Summer Meal Program:

OC……….only slight change. :19

West Middle’s mealtime will now be 12:35-1:15. All other sites remain the same.

The summer meal program will be served on weekdays through August 14th.