REYNOLDS BEGINS PREPARATIONS FOR IOWA CORONA VIRUS RESPONSE

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered a partial activation of the state emergency operations center in Johnson to prepare for the possibility of coronavirus cases in the state.

No cases of COVID-19 have yet been reported.

The partial activation of the center began Wednesday.

The governor’s office says the center provides for coordination among state agencies and other partners.

Beginning Monday, twice-weekly agency coordination briefings will be held to provide the latest information on COVID-19 and to ensure necessary preparedness measures are in place.