63RD SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW BEGINS THURSDAY

THE 63RD ANNUAL SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW GETS UNDERWAY THURSDAY AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

OVER 175 EXHIBITORS HAVE DISPLAYS ON EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR YOUR HOME IMPROVEMENT PROJECT NEEDS.

THERE’S ALSO SOME GREAT PRIZES TO REGISTER FOR, INCLUDING A GRAND PRIZE GIVEAWAY OF A GRANITE PICNIC TABLE BY BOATMAN TILE, A TRAEGER BBQ GRILL BY KARL’S AND A STEAK PACKAGE FOR YOUR BARBECUE.

IF YOU GO, PARKING IS FREE AT THE DISCOVERY PARKING RAMP DURING ALL HOME SHOW HOURS.

THE EVENT RUNS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FROM NOON UNTIL 8PM, SATURDAY FROM 11AM TO 8PM AND SUNDAY 11AM UNTIL 4PM AT THE CITY CONVENTION CENTER.