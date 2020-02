TWO HURT IN MILITARY ROAD COLLISION

BOTH DRIVERS WERE TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE CRASH JUST AFTER 8AM WEDNESDAY MORNING IN THE 2500 BLOCK OF MILITARY ROAD.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE CARS COLLIDED WHEN ONE OF THE DRIVERS CROSSED THE CENTER LINE INTO THE PATH OF THE ONCOMING VEHICLE.

POLICE SAY THAT DRIVER WAS LIKELY DISTRACTED BY HIS CELL PHONE.

HE HAD TO BE EXTRICATED FROM HIS VEHICLE AND WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH WHAT WERE DESCRIBED AS SERIOUS BUT NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE OTHER DRIVER WAS ALSO HOSPITALIZED WITH MINOR INJURIES.

Photo courtesy KMEG