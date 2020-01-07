WISE HIRED AS LE MARS AMBULANCE SERVICE DIRECTOR

The Le Mars City Council has hired a new ambulance service director for that city, after much debate among themselves.

The council chose Mike Wise, the city’s Assistant Fire Chief, on a 3-2 vote.

Wise was recommended by the city’s Public Safety Committee.

Earlier in the meeting, Councilman Rex Knapp said he would go against that recommendation and support Greg Gengler, the current Assistant Ambulance Director.

Councilman Clark Goodchild made a motion to name Gengler as the new Director, but that motion failed on a 3 to 2 vote.

Goodchild also scolded some Le Mars EMT’s who have quit their positions over the dispute.

Gengler then told the council he would no longer continue as the Assistant Ambulance Director but encouraged his fellow EMT volunteers to “keep the team going.

Wise then thanked the council members for their approval and support, and promised to visit with the Le Mars Ambulance Service volunteers.