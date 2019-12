BRIAR CLIFF STAFF TRAIN TO DEAL WITH STUDENT STRESS

COLLEGE STUDENTS CAN FEEL STRESSED FOR ANY NUMBER OF REASONS AS THEY ARE CRAMMING FOR FINALS AND DEALING WITH BEING AWAY FROM HOME DURING THE SCHOOL YEAR.

STAFF MEMBERS AT BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY SPENT PART OF THEIR MONDAY LEARNING HOW TO RECOGNIZE THOSE SIGNS OF STRESS AT A SPECIAL TRAINING SESSION BY THE PLAINS AREA MENTAL HEALTH CENTER.

MELISSA DREY WAS ONE OF THOSE TRAINING THE B-C-U STAFF:

DREY SAYS THEIR ARE DEFINITE SIGNS THAT A STUDENT MAY NEED SOME HELP:

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND AWARDED A GRANT TO PROVIDE THE TRAINING TO BRIAR CLIFF AND OTHER LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS IN THE COMING YEAR.