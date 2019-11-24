BLOOMBERG ENTERS PRESIDENTIAL RACE BUT WILL LIKELY SKIP IOWA

One more Democrat has decided to run for President of the United States.

77-year-old Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and one of the richest men in the world, formally joined the Democratic presidential field on Sunday.

Bloomberg, who is a former Republican, announced his plans on a campaign website, writing that he is running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America.”

Bloomberg’s entrance, just 10 weeks before primary voting begins, reflects his concerns that the current slate of candidates is not well-positioned to defeat Trump.

He’s already reserved more than $30 million in television ads across several states, although he’s bypassing Iowa, New Hampshire and two other early states on the primary calendar.