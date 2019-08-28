GREENWELL ANNOUNCES BID FOR SCHOOL BOARD SEAT

Businessman Dan Greenwell has announced his candidacy for a seat on the Sioux City School Board.

Greenwell released a statement that if he is elected, he will continue to focus on improved financial transparency and fiscal responsibility.

Greenwell has frequently attended board meetings for several years and has previously proposed ideas and methods to improve financial stewardship.

He says since citizen’s tax funds are precious, utilization of those types of methods and tools would allow a better focused and more efficient use of resources.

Greenwell is currently President of Shelby Monroe Group, LLC and is an owner of an information technology company.

He previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Terra Industries and Sabre Industries.

Dan and his wife have 4 children, of whom three are currently high school students.