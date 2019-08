A FORMER MEMBER OF THE KSCJ BROADCAST FAMILY HAS PASSED AWAY AFTER BATTLING A LONG ILLNESS.

TIM MEACHAM, WHO BROADCAST HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS AND WAS ALSO A LONGTIME RADIO SALES REPRESENTATIVE, DIED SUNDAY NIGHT AT THE AGE OF 63.

MEACHAM HAD MOST RECENTLY BROADCAST BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS.

FUNERAL SERVICES FOR MEACHAM WILL BE HELD THIS SATURDAY AT 11AM, AUGUST 24TH AT BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH IN SIOUX CITY.

