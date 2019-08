GRAND JURY EXONERATES SOUTH SIOUX POLICE IN SHOOTING OF SUSPECT

A DAKOTA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT GRAND JURY HAS FOUND NO CRIMINAL WRONGDOING BY AUTHORITIES IN THE MAY 11TH DEATH OF 25-YEAR-OLD LUIS QUINONES ROSA IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

ROSA IS THE SUSPECT WHO SHOT SOUTH SIOUX POLICE OFFICER BRIAN VAN BERKUM IN THE ABDOMEN AND LEG EARLY THAT MORNING WHEN VAN BERKUM RESPONDED TO A CALL AT LOS AMIGOS, AT 1313 DAKOTA AVENUE.

VAN BERKUM RETURNED FIRE AND SHOT ROSA IN THE LEG.

OTHER OFFICERS FOUND ROSA A SHORT TIME LATER, UNRESPONSIVE IN A CAR WITH A .357 MAGNUM HANDGUN IN HIS POSSESSION.

ROSA WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL WHERE HE LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURY.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY ATTORNEY SAYS THE SUSPECT HAD HIS FEMORAL ARTERY SEVERED BY THE RETURNED FIRE AND SUFFERED EXTENSIVE BLOOD LOSS.

VANBERKUM UNDERWENT SURGERY AND IS BACK ON LIMITED DUTY, RECOVERING FROM HIS INJURIES.

THE GRAND JURY RETURNED WHAT IS CALLED “NO TRUE BILL”, CONCLUDING THAT THERE WAS NO CRIMINAL CONDUCT ON THE PART OF ANY INDIVIDUAL AS TO THE DEATH OF ROSA.