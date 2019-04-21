MILLION DOLLAR MEGA MILLIONS TICKET SOLD IN SIOUX CITY

Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at the Sioux City Fleet Farm Fuel won a million dollars in Friday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket came within one number of having at least a share of Friday’s $175 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missing the Mega Ball.

No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the big prize climbs to an estimated $192 million annuity, $116.7 million lump-sum option, for Tuesday.

Friday’s winning numbers were: 18-25-43-44-57 and Mega Ball 25.

The Sioux City ticket was the only one in the country to win a $1 million prize in Friday’s drawing.

It is the third prize of at least $1 million won in Iowa so far this year.

Fleet Farm will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the million dollar winning ticket at one of its stores.

Prizes of $1 million must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

If the winner or winners have questions, they are welcome to call the lottery at 515-725-7900.