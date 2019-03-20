MAHONEY ARSON/MANSLAUGHTER TRIAL BEGINS IN SIOUX CITY

The trial of a Sioux City man accused of starting a fatal apartment fire in February of 2018 is underway in Woodbury County District Court.

The defendant, 52-year-old Robert Mahoney, has pleaded not guilty to charges of arson and involuntary manslaughter in the February 4th, 2018 fire at the Central Apartments that eventually claimed the life of 51-year-old Wanda Blake.

Blake died from her injuries on February 27th.

The fire at 613 11th street sent residents fleeing into near zero temperatures in the middle of the night.

Jury selection in the case was completed and attorneys presented their opening statements late Wednesday morning.