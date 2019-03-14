REYNOLDS ISSUE DISASTER DECLARATION FOR WOODBURY & OTHER COUNTIES

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation today for the State of Iowa in response to flooding and severe weather that began March 13th and is continuing.

Reynolds activated Iowa’s State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the response to Iowa’s flooding.

Woodbury, Monona, Ida and Sioux are among 21 counties included in the declaration.

The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.

The program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three.

Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.

The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim (April 29, 2019).

Disaster Case Management is a program to address serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition.

Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource.

There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation.

For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.