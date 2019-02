FIRE DAMAGED A DUPLEX IN SGT. BLUFF THURSDAY MORNING.

FIREFIGHTERS FROM SGT. BLUFF AND THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD WERE DISPATCHED TO 1440 VANDENBERG CIRCLE AROUND 10:20AM AND FOUND SMOKE IN THE BUILDING.

THE FIRE REPORTEDLY STARTED IN A UTILITY ROOM OF THE DUPLEX.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

Photo courtesy KMEG/KPTH