JACKSON RECOVERY & ROSECRANCE HEALTH CELEBRATE NEW PARTNERSHIP

Sioux City’s Jackson Recovery Centers has finalized its affiliation agreement with the Rosecrance Health Network based in Rockford, Illinois.

Jackson C-E-O Kermit Dahlen says the two groups began talking about a partnership three and a half years ago to expand and improve behavioral health treatment throughout the Midwest:

Dahlen says the two entities intend on expanding their addiction treatment services and health programs, and there should be job growth with the partnership:

Ellen Nichols chairs Jackson’s Board of Directors and her parents founded the Recovery Centers back in 1976.

Phil Eaton, the C-E-O of Rosecrance, says the new partnership will serve more people with a wide range of services:

The partnership officially started January 1st and affords the region an uninterrupted provision of substance abuse services delivered by Jackson Recovery Centers.

Pictured Phil Eaton (right) & Kermit Dahlen (sitting)