SIOUX CITY KIDS RECEIVE DIABETIC ALERT DOG

TWO SIOUX CITY KIDS WILL BE ABLE TO BETTER CONTROL THEIR TYPE 1 DIABETES WITH THE HELP OF AN ALERT DOG.

THIS MORNING, THE SIOUX CITY COSMOPOLITAN CLUB PRESENTED 12 YEAR OLD NOAH DANDURAND WITH JUNO, A THREE YEAR OLD YELLOW LAB.

JUNO WAS TRAINED IN LAS VEGAS AND PURCHASED BY THE PACE PROGRAM IN SIOUX CITY FOR ONE OF THEIR CLIENTS, WHO LATER PASSED AWAY.

JUNO WILL NOW HELP NOAH AND HIS 7 YEAR OLD SISTER, EMMA, WHO IS ALSO A TYPE 1 DIABETIC, RECOGNIZE THEIR BLOOD SUGAR HIGHS AND LOWS.

JUNO WILL ATTEND EAST MIDDLE SCHOOL WITH NOAH.