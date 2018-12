ICE FORMING ON POWER LINES FROM FREEZING RAIN LATE THURSDAY AFTERNOON LED TO A MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

CITY OFFICIALS SAY NEARLY 3000 CUSTOMERS WERE AFFECTED INCLUDING MUCH OF THE BUSINESS AREA OF SOUTH SIOUX.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT CREWS MADE REPAIRS

POWER WAS RESTORED TO RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES AROUND 6PM.