STEVE KING WINS 9TH TERM IN CONGRESS

In what was arguably the toughest race of his political career, incumbent 4th District Republican Congressman Steve King won his 9th term in the U.S. House, defeating Democrat J.D. Scholten by an unofficial margin of 50-48%.

King says enduring a number of attacks by the left where he was called everything from a Nazi to an anti-Semite was hard on himself and his family:

During his victory speech, King finally responded to the tweet by Republican Steve Stivers, who had announced that the Republican National Committee would not contribute money to King’s campaign:

Nationally, Democrats regained control of the U.S. House and King says he will be prepared for a different dynamic there when he begins his 9th term:

King thanked his supporters and campaign staff for their hard work in overcoming the negative campaign against him.