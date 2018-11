JAMES CARLIN AND JACKIE SMITH WIN IOWA SENATE SEATS

ONE REPUBLICAN INCUMBENT RETAINED HIS SEAT IN THE IOWA SENATE, ANOTHER DID NOT DURING TUESDAY’S ELECTION.

SENATOR JIM CARLIN KEPT HIS DISTRICT 3 STATE SENATE SEAT WITH A 2900 VOTE WIN OVER FORMER DEMOCRATIC STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID DAWSON:

OC………..HEARTBEAT BILL PASS. ;26

IN SOMEWHAT OF AN UPSET, FORMER DEMOCRATIC WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JACKIE SMITH SCORED A VICTORY OVER GOP INCUMBENT SENATOR RICK BERTRAND IN DISTRICT 7 BY OVER 400 VOTES.

BERTRAND HAD RETIRED AT THE END OF THE 2018 SESSION BUT WAS TALKED INTO TRYING FOR A THIRD TERM BY REPUBLICAN LEADERS.