ERNST TOUTS RECORD OF KIM REYNOLDS IN IOWA CAMPAIGN VISIT

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST WAS IN SIOUX CITY MONDAY, CAMPAIGNING FOR HER FRIEND AND FELLOW REPUBLICAN, GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS.

ERNST SAYS STATISTICS SHOW IOWA HAS CONTINUED TO HAVE A STRONG ECONOMY SINCE REYNOLDS TOOK OVER AS GOVERNOR FROM TERRY BRANSTAD WITH A BALANCED BUDGET, PERSONAL INCOME GROWTH, LOWER TAXES AND RECORD LOW UNEMPLOYMENT.

DEMOCRATIC GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE FRED HUBBELL HAS TAKEN REYNOLDS TO TASK OVER THE PRIVATIZATION OF HEALTH CARE AID FOR RESIDENTS AND HIS CAMPAIGN IS RUNNING ADS WHERE A PATIENT SAYS “PEOPLE ARE DYING”.

ERNST SAYS THE STATE’S EFFORTS TO PRIVATIZE HEALTH CARE IS TO FIX PROBLEMS CREATED BY THE FEDERAL HEALTH CARE ACT PASSED DURING THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION:

ERNST ALSO TOOK HUBBELL TO TASK FOR REFUSING TO MAKE HIS TAX RETURNS PUBLIC IN HIS CAMPAIGN FOR GOVERNOR.