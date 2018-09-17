RED CROSS SEEKING NOMINATIONS OF LOCAL HEROES

Iowans are being urged to look around and single out people in their lives who are heroes and nominate them for an award, according to Rachelle Lipker at the American Red Cross.

Those categories include good Samaritans and those who helped during a disaster, people who go above and beyond in their everyday lives.

That football game is scheduled for November 23rd at Iowa City’s Kinnick Stadium. All of us likely know someone who would qualify for the honor.

Nominations are being taken through September 30th. Winners will receive tickets to the game and be recognized on field.

You can learn more and nominate someone at redcross.org

Radio Iowa