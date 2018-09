A DUNLAP, IOWA WOMAN HAS DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN CRAWFORD COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 27-YEAR-OLD CHRISTINA FOOTE DIED FROM INJURIES SHE SUSTAINED FRIDAY AFTERNOON WHEN HER VEHICLE LEFT THE ROAD ON A CURVE NEAR 21OTH STREET AND U AVENUE.

THE VEHICLE ROLLED INTO A DITCH.

FOOTE WAS NOT WEARING HER SEATBELT AND WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.