LOCAL RED CROSS VOLUNTEERS DEPLOY TO EAST COAST

By
Woody Gottburg
-
3
0
Several area Red Cross volunteers have headed east in preparation for potential impacts of Hurricane Florence.

Twelve Red Cross disaster workers were deployed to North Carolina and South Carolina on Monday and several more left for Virginia today (Tuesday).

The Iowa Region of the American Red Cross is deploying volunteers, vehicles and supplies to the east coast as that area prepares for the arrival of the hurricane.

States of emergency have been declared in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

